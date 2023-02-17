Congress mocks Budget; says people have been fooled 

February 17, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Launching a unique protest against what they termed as “unfulfilled promises” of the BJP government, Congress leaders started a “kivi mele hoova” (a Kannada expression that implies fooling people) campaign during the Budget presentation on Friday. Congress members attended the presentation with flowers tucked behind their ears.

On its official account, the Karnataka Congress said that both in Central and State Budgets people had been fooled.

Reacting to the Budget, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “The double engine is not working. There is only smoke and no fire Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai can keep this budget in a showcase.” He said that the Budget was meaningless when 90% of the 600 promises made in the manifesto by BJP in 2018 had not been implemented. “Of the 206 new programmes announced in last year’s Budget, 57 have not been implemented. So what is the point of this Budget,” he asked.

Calling the Budget “short-sighted”, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said: “Why has the BJP government, which had advertised in a big way that they will give ₹2,000 per woman, reduced it to ₹500? Job creation, empowerment of farmers, relief against inflation, efforts to save workers and employers have definitely not been made. It is a short-sighted Budget.”

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy termed the Budget as a “stock clearance” sale similar to what is on display by shopkeepers in annual fairs.

“With three months to go for the polls, this Budget is a “namesake” presentation without any concrete plans to resolve people’s problems. The BJP has destroyed the State financially in the last three years. All sectors, including industries, infrastructure, transport, education and agriculture have been suffering and we are in a situation wherein we have to seek alms from the Centre. Whatever the Centre is giving the State is nothing but alms. This Budget is directionless,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

On the Rama mandir in Ramanagaram, he said: “This proposal will remain only in the Budget book.”