Congress MLC seeks withdrawal of cases filed against party workers during BJP regime

He said a large number of cases were registered against the leaders during the party’s protest seeking implementation of the Mekedatu project

October 17, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take a decision in the State Cabinet for withdrawal of hundreds of cases registered in various police stations against Congress workers and leaders during various protests, including the protest seeking early execution of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir in Kanakapura.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday, Mr. Gowda said a large number of cases were registered against the party leaders and workers during the party’s protest seeking implementation of the Mekedatu project across the river Cauvery under the BJP government.

He said 29 cases have been registered against party leaders and workers in Ramanagara police station and 37 cases in Ijoor police station in the Ramanagara district against Congress workers. In several other districts, the police have filed cases against farmers, Kannada organisations’ members and senior citizens for staging protests during the previous BJP government, the MLC said.

The State Cabinet should take the decision for withdrawal of cases and provide relief from the enquiries from police and court notices, he said.

