Congress MLC Prakash Hukkeri refuses to contest Lok Sabha elections from Chikkodi in Karnataka

He prefers to serve teachers, who have elected him as their representative in the Karnataka legislative council, for another five years till the end of his term

February 02, 2024 11:42 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Congress MLC Prakash Hukkeri.

A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Congress MLC Prakash Hukkeri. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Prakash Hukkeri, Congress MLC and Karnataka government’s second representative in Delhi, has described reports that he would contest Lok Sabha polls from Chikkodi in Belagavi district as rumours.

“Some reports have appeared in the media and on social media that I am interested in contesting the parliamentary elections from Chikkodi. They are false and baseless. Teachers have elected me as their representative in the Karnataka legislative council. I will serve them for another five years till the end of my term. I will not contest the Lok Sabha polls,” he told reporters in Kerur village near Chikkodi.

“I was a member of the State Cabinet in 2014 when I was kicked out. I landed in Delhi. From there, I was kicked out to the legislative council. It seems they are preparing to kick me out. I am no football to be kicked around,” the former MP said.

“I will not contest Lok Sabha polls even if the high command asks me. Not even if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asks me to. Have I given in writing that I will contest polls whenever they say? I have decided not to get kicked around. The party should not put pressure on me on this issue. I will not yield,” he said.

