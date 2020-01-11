Congress MLC opposes Zameer Ahmed Khan’s Ballari visit

Congress leader and MLC K.C. Kondaiah on Saturday objected to the proposed visit of MLA and party colleague B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan to Ballari on Monday, on the grounds that his speech could “disturb communal harmony” in the district.

Mr. Kondaiah demanded that the police not permit a rally by Mr. Khan as it would likely be provocative. He also made it clear that party leaders, including minorities, would take out a rally after Hampi Utsav demanding action against BJP MLA G. Somashekar Reddy for his “provocative speech” against minorities and those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Mr. Kondaiah said that in 2012, when B. Sriramulu resigned from his MLA seat and contested on BSR Congress ticket from Ballari Rural in the byelections, Mr. Khan, who was then with the JD(S), had visited Ballari and addressed a series of election rallies and made provocative speeches. A police complaint was registered back then, Mr. Kondaiah said in a press release.

A couple of days ago, Mr. Khan slammed Mr. Reddy for his speech. As his statements created a furore and there was a demand for his arrest, Mr. Reddy applied for, and was denied, anticipatory bail in a local court.