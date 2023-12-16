GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress MLA’s supporters attacked BJP worker in Bhadravati, alleges B.Y. Raghavendra

December 16, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has alleged that BJP worker Gokul Krishna of Bhadravati was attacked by the supporters of Congress MLA B.K. Sangameshwara.

He spoke to the media after visiting McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, where Gokul Krishna is undergoing treatment. He was allegedly assaulted for posting comments critical of Mr. Sangameshwara.

Mr. Raghavendra said the BJP worker had criticised the Congress MLA for failing to fulfil promises he made ahead of the elections. “Everybody has the right to question elected representatives in a democratic system. However, he has been targeted by the MLA’s supporters for raising questions,” he said.

He also alleged that a case had been registered against Gokul Krishna as well. “The people in power have put pressure on the municipal workers to file a complaint against Gokul Krishna. The police should be allowed to work independently,” he said.

Further, on the security breach in Parliament, Mr. Raghavendra said it was a shocking incident. “It made us hang our heads in shame. They are all educated and well-read. I don’t know what prompted them to resort to such an act,” he said.

He also raised objections to the Congress finding fault with Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. “We all issue passes for visiting Parliament. The Congress is targeting him for political reasons,” he said.

