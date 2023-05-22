Congress MLAs from Mysuru urged to visit party office once a week and address workers’ woes

May 22, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru City and District Congress Committees have adopted a resolution urging all the Congress MLAs from the district to visit the party office at least once a week and hold meetings with workers and address the woes of party’s office-bearers.

Mysuru City and District Congress Committees adopted four resolutions at a felicitation function organized in honour of the newly elected MLAs of the party from the district at the party office on Sunday.

The resolutions, which has been sent to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also urge the Minister in charge of the district to visit the party office once a month to accept the representations of the party workers and address them at the government level.

The Ministers, who visit the district for various reasons, should visit the party office and address the issues faced by the party workers. The party MLAs and the Ministers should keep in constant touch with the party apparatus and work towards the strengthening of the party, said another resolution adopted by the Mysuru City and District Congress Committees.