Congress MLA wants water for crops, threatens to resign

November 07, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Belagavi

Yashwantharayagouda Patil, MLA and Congress leader from Indi in Vijayapura district, has threatened to resign from the Assembly if the Irrigation Department officials did not release water to the parched fields of his constituency immediately.

“I have been requesting officials to release water to fields in Indi, but in vain. They have not released water despite the fact that there is a lot of water in the Gutti Basavanna lift irrigation scheme reservoir. I am requesting them again to release water to Indi. If this demand is not fulfilled, I will resign from my membership of the legislature tomorrow. That is not all, I will also quit politics the day after tomorrow,” he said.

Mr. Patil told journalists that he does not think that he has any moral authority to continue as the MLA if he is unable to help the farmers in his constituency.

CONNECT WITH US