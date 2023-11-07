HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress MLA wants water for crops, threatens to resign

November 07, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Belagavi

Rishikesh Bahadurdesai B 9727

Yashwantharayagouda Patil, MLA and Congress leader from Indi in Vijayapura district, has threatened to resign from the Assembly if the Irrigation Department officials did not release water to the parched fields of his constituency immediately.

“I have been requesting officials to release water to fields in Indi, but in vain. They have not released water despite the fact that there is a lot of water in the Gutti Basavanna lift irrigation scheme reservoir. I am requesting them again to release water to Indi. If this demand is not fulfilled, I will resign from my membership of the legislature tomorrow. That is not all, I will also quit politics the day after tomorrow,” he said.

Mr. Patil told journalists that he does not think that he has any moral authority to continue as the MLA if he is unable to help the farmers in his constituency.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.