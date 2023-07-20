HamberMenu
Congress MLA urges government to take over NICE project

July 20, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291

Congress member T.B. Jayanchandra on Thursday demanded that the government should take over the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor project of the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE).

Participating in a debate on the State Budget, Mr. Jayachandra, who earlier headed a committee that submitted a report on the state of affairs related to BMIC as the then Law Minister, alleged that the NICE had failed to build an expressway from Bengaluru to Mysuru as per the agreement with the government.

It had also indulged in “daylight robbery” by getting benefits worth ₹20,000 crore, he alleged.

Pointing out that the company had another three years left to operate its peripheral road in Bengaluru, Mr. Jayachandra demanded that the government should take over the project now, without waiting for the lease term to end.

Also, the government should not pay any compensation to the firm while taking over the project, he demanded.

