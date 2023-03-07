ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MLA thanks Bommai for sanctioning ₹330 crore for Mallabad Lift Irrigation Project

March 07, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Ajay Singh | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Jewargi MLA and Chief Whip of Opposition in the Assembly Ajay Singh has thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol for sanctioning a sum of ₹330.40 crore to take up distributary works at Lift – 1 and Lift – 2 of Mallabad Lift Irrigation Project.

In a media note released here on Tuesday, Mr. Singh said that the approval was given at the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam meeting.

“The project, when completed, will benefit farmers of 72 villages, including 42 in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district and 17 in Shahapur taluk and eight in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district. I have been demanding it for the last three years and the government finally lent its ears to my demand,” Mr. Singh said, thanking the government.

