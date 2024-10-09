Congress MLA Thammaiah compares Satish Jarkiholi to Siddaramaiah

MLA for Chikkamagaluru H.D. Thammaiah of the Congress compared Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said Mr. Jakiholi is the only comparable leader to the Chief Minister in the Congress.

He said this at a programme to lay the foundation stone for the works of the Public Works Department at Tarikere on Wednesday, in which Mr. Jarkiholi also participated.

“Siddaramaiah is a simple and good man. After him, it is Mr. Jarkiholi who is known for his simplicity. He is our future leader,” he said. Mr. Jarkiholi visited Mr. Thammaiah’s residence in Chikkamagaluru earlier in the day.

However, Mr. Jarkiholi, speaking to press persons in Chikkamagaluru, there was no question of replacing Mr. Siddaramaiah. “The discussion of change began within six months after our party came to power. Discussions do happen, but there is no change. We will stay firm for five years,” he said. Reacting to a question on a Dalit leader becoming Chief Minister in Karnataka, he asked, “Whom should we remove then?”

