Congress MLA T B Jayachandra receives threat call 

July 28, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru 

Congress MLA T.B. Jayachandra received a threat call over his stand on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMIC) of the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE). 

The former Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the budget session participating in a debate alleged that the NICE had failed to build an expressway from Bengaluru to Mysuru as per the agreement with the government. He said NICE had also indulged in “daylight robbery” by getting benefits worth ₹20,000 crore. Pointing out that the company had another three years left to operate its peripheral road in Bengaluru, Mr. Jayachandra demanded that the government should take over the project without waiting for the lease period to end. 

Mr. Jayachandra talking to The Hindu said after he went to Bidadi and met farmers about nine days back, after which he received a threat call opposing his stand, while a few also spoke in favour. He said in his long political career this was not new and did not file a complaint.

