ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MLA says Ministers do not respect senior legislators

October 05, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Belagavi

However, a day later, Raju Kage says he was only giving suggestions to the government and not complaining

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA representing Kagwad Bharamagouda Alagouda (Raju) Kage has said that Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet do not respect legislators, even though the latter are senior leaders in the party.

He told journalists in Ugar village on Wednesday that he is feeling desperate and is even contemplating political retirement. However, on Thursday, he said he has no such intentions.

On Wednesday, he said that some Ministers are disrespectful to even senior legislators.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have worked with the fathers of such Ministers, but they do not realise that. I feel I should quit politics,” he said.

“There is no work happening in my constituency as Ministers are not releasing funds. There is no change in the situation even after repeated meetings with them. I have also met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister but in vain,” he said.

On Thursday, he, however, clarified that his statements are being interpreted out of context. “I was only giving suggestions to the government. I was not complaining,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US