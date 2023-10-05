HamberMenu
Congress MLA says Ministers do not respect senior legislators

However, a day later, Raju Kage says he was only giving suggestions to the government and not complaining

October 05, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA representing Kagwad Bharamagouda Alagouda (Raju) Kage has said that Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet do not respect legislators, even though the latter are senior leaders in the party.

He told journalists in Ugar village on Wednesday that he is feeling desperate and is even contemplating political retirement. However, on Thursday, he said he has no such intentions.

On Wednesday, he said that some Ministers are disrespectful to even senior legislators.

“I have worked with the fathers of such Ministers, but they do not realise that. I feel I should quit politics,” he said.

“There is no work happening in my constituency as Ministers are not releasing funds. There is no change in the situation even after repeated meetings with them. I have also met the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister but in vain,” he said.

On Thursday, he, however, clarified that his statements are being interpreted out of context. “I was only giving suggestions to the government. I was not complaining,” he said.

