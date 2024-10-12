Congress MLA says government not doing much for farmers

Raju Kage, Congress MLA and NWKRTC chairman, has complained that the Congress government is doing little towards farmers’ welfare.

“Farmers are suffering but the government is not doing anything for them. There are no new schemes for farmers’ welfare,” he said at the inauguration of a rural cooperative at Tawanshi village near Athani in Belagavi district on Thursday.

He said he had considered giving up his life for farmers, but dropped the idea after an assurance from a Minister. “What will happen if farmers give up cultivation? What will we all eat? Can we eat money?” he asked a crowd.

Mr. Kage has complained against the government earlier also. He said the scheme of providing free bus rides for women had affected the finances of the State transport undertakings and that the guarantee schemes had left little money for other development schemes.

