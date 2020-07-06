Congress MLA Ranganath tests positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru

06 July 2020 13:28 IST

He participated in the swearing-in ceremony of KPCC president D K Shivakumar

Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath of the Congress has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted in Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Eshwar Khandre, who spoke to Dr Ranganath on Monday, tweeted saying his colleague MLA tested positive.

Dr Ranganath, medical doctor by profession, participated in the swearing-in ceremony of KPCC president D K Shivakumar on July 2 at the party office in Bengaluru. He is also a close relative of Mr Shivakumar.

Advertising

Advertising

A few days ago, Mangaluru City North MLA Y Bharat Shetty tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, veteran Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary tested positive for the virus.