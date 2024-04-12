ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MLA denies rumours that Veena Kashappanavar is considering joining the BJP

April 12, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Belagavi

Veena Kashappanavar expressed her displeasure publicly after the Congress chose Samyukta Patil

The Hindu Bureau

Veena Kashappanavar is Congress State women’s wing vice-president | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar has denied allegations that his wife Veena Kashappanavar is considering joining the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Veena Kashappanavar is not leaving the Congress. The Congress is like father and mother to us. Neither I nor she will join any party other than the Congress. We have been committed Congress workers since our father’s time,” he told reporters in Hungund on Friday.

Veena Kashappanavar, who hails from Hungund in Bagalkot district, is serving as Congress State women’s wing vice-president. She is upset that she has been denied ticket. The Congress high command chose Samyukta Patil, daughter of Minister Shivanand Patil, instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samyukta Patil is a Vijayapura-based advocate and a director of Bijapur District Central Cooperative Bank. She is married to Shivakumar Talampally who belongs to a wealthy family of contractors from Hallikhed Bujurg village in Bidar district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Kashappanavar has expressed her displeasure publicly. She met AICC leader Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC leader D.K. Shivakumar asking them to consider her request.

And, there have been reports that Ms. Kashappanavar has been approached by some with a request to join the BJP.

Vijayanand Kashappanavar is a Panchamasali leader. He is on good terms with BJP and Panchamasali community leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal since their united leadership of the agitation for re-categorisation of the Panchamsali community.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US