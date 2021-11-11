Congress MLA fails to take oath of office because of D.K. Shivakumar

KPCC president could not make it to the ceremony on time

Newly-elected MLA from Hangal Srinivas Mane was not able to take oath on November 11 as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar could not reach the venue on time.

Mr. Mane of the Congress had reached the Conference Hall of the State Secretariat in Vidhana Soudha, along with newly-elected MLA from Sindgi Ramesh B. Bhusanur, to take the oath the office. The event was scheduled for 11 a.m.

Mr. Shivakumar was expected to witness the oath-taking ceremony. When he did reach the Vidhana Soudha at 11 a.m., Mr. Mane requested Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to wait. But Mr. Kageri declined and went ahead with administering the oath of office to Ramesh B. Bhusanur of the BJP.

On his arrival, Mr. Shivakumar, along with Mr. Mane, waited in the chamber of the Speaker till noon. The Speaker did not return, but informed the Assembly staff that he would fix another day for the oath-taking ceremony of Mr. Mane.

Mr. Mane told reporters, “It was my wish to take oath in the presence of our party president and party workers. It has been raining, and there was a traffic problem. I requested the Speaker to wait, but he could not as he had to attend another programme. We must listen to the Speaker. It’s alright. I am not disappointed. Another date will be fixed for my oath-taking ceremony.”

Mr Shivakumar claimed to have been delayed due to traffic. “The Speaker could have waited for five minutes. This is a result of the BJP’s defeat in Hangal, a constituency located in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s home district of Haveri,” he said. “We respect the Speaker. He is doing his duty constitutionally. He also runs the Assembly constitutionally. But, this is not good for democracy.”