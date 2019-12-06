Congress MLA claims ‘ill-treatment’ by police officer in Hunsur, stages protest

High drama prevailed in Ramanahalli of Hunsur on Thursday after a police officer allegedly ill-treated Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu when he went to cast his vote.

Mr. Chikkamadu, who represents the neighbouring H.D. Kote constituency, is a voter in Ramanahalli, which is part of Hunsur Assembly segment. Outside the polling booth, police officers asked Mr. Chikkamadu, who was speaking to his supporters, to leave the place as prohibitory orders were in force. Commotion ensued with his supporters shouting slogans against the police.

Subsequently, he, his wife and mother staged a protest at a nearby temple. A large number of supporters joined him and even blocked the road for some time, demanding an apology from the police officer.

Mysuru Rural District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar called former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and brought the alleged ill-treatment of the MLA to his notice. Mr. Siddaramaiah reportedly spoke to Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth and Additional Superintendent of Police Sneha about the matter. Mr. Vijaykumar claimed that he had dispersed his supporters as suggested by Mr. Siddaramaiah to ensure peaceful polling, but the promised apology from the police officer never came.

Ms. Sneha said the protest by the Congress had been called off, but they had not come with a written complaint against the police officer concerned. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hunsur, Sundar Raj, said an FIR has been lodged against Mr. Chikkamadu and Mr. Vijaykumar in Bilikere police station for unlawful assembly and preventing a government official from discharging his duty.