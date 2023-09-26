Congress mishandled Cauvery issue: Karandlaje

September 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje accused the Congress government in Karnataka of mishandling the Cauvery issue and said that its casual approach smacked of irresponsibility.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Ms. Karandlaje said the Congress leadership was beset with differences while there was no proper study of the ground situation in the Cauvery basin in the State. As a result, it failed to provide proper facts and figures to convince the Cauvery Water Management Authority, she added.

She refuted Congress’ allegations that the Centre was biased against the Karnataka farmers or the State interests and said that it was far from true. The Centre and the BJP in Karnataka was fully committed to uphold the interest of the farmers and there need be no suspicion about it, she added. The Minister said the BJP fully supported the agitation by the farmers but pointed out that damage to property would cause loss to the State. ‘’When the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister came to Delhi I questioned them as to why they failed to furnish proper statistics to the court’’, she claimed.

Ms. Karandlaje said she has also urged the Union Minister for Water Resources to send a delegation of experts to visit both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to study the situation.