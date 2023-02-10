Congress mindset blamed for backwardness of Kalyana Karnataka region

February 10, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Charging All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge with doing nothing for the development of Kalyana Karnataka, BJP State general secretary N. Ravikumar has said that the mindset of the Congress leaders is the main cause for backwardness of the region.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Mr. Ravikumar noted that Mr. Kharge did not do anything during his five-decade political career when he served as Minister in both the State and Union governments. Now, Congress leaders are levelling baseless allegations against the BJP, he said.

Mr. Ravikumar said that Mr. Kharge failed to bring development projects when he was Union Minister during the Congress tenure as he was busy lining his pockets with funds meant for development of the region. “Why Kalyana Karnataka region did not see any development all these years? Who swindled the funds meant for development of the region? Who is responsible for the backwardness of the region? Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge and his son and Congress spokesperson Priyank Kharge have to answer,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

“It seems that the father-son duo [Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge and Mr. Priyank Kharge] have scripted their own defeat. The people of Kalaburagi district voted out Mr. Kharge in the 2019 general elections. Now, the people of Chittapur Assembly constituency will defeat Mr. Priyank Kharge also in the 2023 Assembly elections. We will field a local candidate against Mr. Priyank Kharge and defeat him by 25,000 votes,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

Later, addressing a preparation meeting of the party, Mr. Ravikumar directed the party leaders not to take the elections lightly but make all-out efforts to attract voters by highlighting the achievements of the BJP government in the State and at the Centre.

Mr. Ravikumar appealed to the party workers to focus on Congress-dominated belt, including Chittapur and Kalaburagi North Assembly constituencies, to attract voters for the BJP.