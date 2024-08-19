GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress’ memorandum to President seeks withdrawal of sanction for prosecution of CM

Published - August 19, 2024 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders including Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa and KPCC Working President Tanveer Sait were present when the party submitted a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district P. Shivaraju in the city on Monday.

| Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Mysuru District Congress Committee has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through the office of Deputy Commissioner in Mysuru seeking her direction to Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot to withdraw the sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In the memorandum signed by Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar, the party said the Governor’s move was not only “unconstitutional”, but was also a “direct attack on the elected Government of Karnataka” and a “calculated conspiracy to destablise a Government that has been mandated by the people of Karnataka”.

The memorandum said that the “BJP, unable to digest the success of the Congress government in implementing its five guarantees, had resorted to undemocratic means to oust the Chief Minister. The Governor’s actions appear to be part of a larger conspiracy, akin to the subversive tactics employed in other States like Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Delhi, where elected governments were destablised”.

Contending that the “Governor’s behaviour had severely compromised the dignity of his office and the values of the Constitution”, the memorandum said the Governor was “acting as an agent of a political party rather than the custodian of constitutional values”.

The Congress party has called upon the President to direct the Governor to withdraw the sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah “as it is rooted in political vendetta and lacks constitutional validity”.

The Congress has urged the President to ensure that the office of Governor remains “apolitical” and true to its constitutional mandate, serving the interests of people and not the “political ambitions of any party”.

