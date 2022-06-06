Congress members protest in Chikkamagaluru

The Chikkamagaluru district unit of te Congress staged a protest in Chikkamagaluru city on Monday condemning the arrest of NSUI activists for staging a protest in front of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh’s residence in Tiptur.

Under the leadership of DCC president Amshumanth, the party workers burnt khaki shorts, while raising slogans against the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha.

The protesters criticised the government for arresting NSUI activists for staging the protest in Tiptur over the textbook controversy. “The activists had not entered the minister’s residence. They only staged protests in front of the house. A few BJP supporters had attacked NSUI protesters. However, the police has not taken action against those who attacked our activists,” said Mr. Amshumanth.

District Youth Congress president Santhosh, party leaders Rekha Huliyappa Gowda and others led the protest.