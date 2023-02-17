ADVERTISEMENT

Congress members protest against Ashwath Narayan’s controversial statement

February 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Kalaburagi District Congress Committee on Friday burning an effigy of Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of the District Congress Committee of Kalaburagi unit on Friday staged a protest demanding Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan tender an apology for his controversial remarks against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The agitation, led by District Congress Committee president Jagdev Guttedar, former Minister Revu Naik Belamagi, former MLC Allamprabhu Patil and Thippannappa Kamaknoor, took out a protest march from the Congress office to Indira Smarak Bhavan (Annapurna Cross).

They burned an effigy of Dr. Narayan and demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sack the Minister from the Cabinet and book him for hate speech. They held that leaders like Dr. Narayan were a threat to the secular social fabric of society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, members of Karnataka Hindulida Jatigala Okkoota (Karnataka Backward Classes federation) also condemned the statement and said that it instigated BJP party workers for an open call for violence. The Minister, at a public meeting in Sathanur of Mandya district compared Mr. Siddaramaiah to Tipu Sultan and the told party cadres to “finish him off”. He stated that just how Tipu Sultan was killed by brave soldiers, likewise Siddaramaiah should also be finished off.

District president of the Okkoota Mahantesh Kaulagi demanded that the BJP-led State government take action against the Minister. He demanded that the police should register suo moto cases and initiate action.

Supporters of Mr. Siddaramaiah from across the State would intensify the agitation if the minister did not resign from the Cabinet. The State Unit of the Okkoota would be congregating at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on February 20 for an indefinite strike demanding action against Mr. Narayan, Mr Kaulagi added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US