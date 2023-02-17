Congress members protest against Ashwath Narayan’s controversial statement

February 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Members of the District Congress Committee of Kalaburagi unit on Friday staged a protest demanding Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan tender an apology for his controversial remarks against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The agitation, led by District Congress Committee president Jagdev Guttedar, former Minister Revu Naik Belamagi, former MLC Allamprabhu Patil and Thippannappa Kamaknoor, took out a protest march from the Congress office to Indira Smarak Bhavan (Annapurna Cross).

They burned an effigy of Dr. Narayan and demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sack the Minister from the Cabinet and book him for hate speech. They held that leaders like Dr. Narayan were a threat to the secular social fabric of society.

Meanwhile, members of Karnataka Hindulida Jatigala Okkoota (Karnataka Backward Classes federation) also condemned the statement and said that it instigated BJP party workers for an open call for violence. The Minister, at a public meeting in Sathanur of Mandya district compared Mr. Siddaramaiah to Tipu Sultan and the told party cadres to “finish him off”. He stated that just how Tipu Sultan was killed by brave soldiers, likewise Siddaramaiah should also be finished off.

District president of the Okkoota Mahantesh Kaulagi demanded that the BJP-led State government take action against the Minister. He demanded that the police should register suo moto cases and initiate action.

Supporters of Mr. Siddaramaiah from across the State would intensify the agitation if the minister did not resign from the Cabinet. The State Unit of the Okkoota would be congregating at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on February 20 for an indefinite strike demanding action against Mr. Narayan, Mr Kaulagi added.