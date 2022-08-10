Karnataka

Congress members hand over tricolour to RSS functionaries

Congress members presenting the national flag to RSS functionaries in Hubballi on Wednesday for hoisting on the Independence Day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent HUBBALLI August 10, 2022 21:08 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:08 IST

The Keshava Kunja (RSS office) in Hubballi witnessed some dramatic and heated moments on Wednesday, when a group of Congress members went there to present the national flag to the RSS functionaries.

Leading the Congress group, Rajat Ullagaddimath, president of Vidyanagar Block Congress, said that they wanted the RSS functionaries to hoist the national flag on the national festival and they were there to present khadi flags to them.

RSS functionary Amaranath said that as citizens of the country, they respected the national flag and they hoisted it on national festivals. He also said that the issue of national flag should not be used for publicity.

Mr. Ullagaddimath said that the RSS functionaries were reluctant to hoist the national flag at their offices and till date, they had not changed the profile picture of their social media accounts with the photograph of tricolour as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The RSS functionaries told the Congress members that they had the national flag and initially refused to receive the flag they were offered. However after a few minutes of debate, they agreed and received the national flag from Congress members with both raising slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

