Congress members disrupt corporation meeting, sent out

February 28, 2023 - Belagavi

Congress members in the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation were sent out of the general body meeting on Tuesday, after they disrupted the meeting over the issue of drinking water.

The Congress members carried empty pots into the meeting hall and began shouting slogans against the city corporation for failing to provide regular supply of drinking water to the residents of the twin cities.

Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri asked corporation Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna to send them out of the meeting hall as they were creating a ruckus. He said that he was constrained to ask the corporation commissioner to send them out as they did not heed to his repeated requests to stop their protest and instead, participate in the deliberations.

Opposition members of the Congress and AIMIM sat in front of the Mayor’s office and began shouting slogans demanding regular water supply. Mr. Anchatgeri adjourned the meeting for 10 minutes twice, but the protest did not end.

The protestors tried to stop the Mayor from going into the meeting hall. Reacting to this, some BJP members began arguing with the protestors. The argument was loud and long. Some members tried to push the protestors out of the way to allow the Mayor reach the hall. Congress members said that the BJP members manhandled them and that a woman member, Suvarna Kannakuntal, was injured in the incident.

They said that the Congress wanted the house to pass a resolution to relieve Larsen & Toubro from supplying drinking water and hand over the task back to the State-owned KUWS&DB.

Rajarao M. and member Imam Yaligar said that this amounted to wilful assault and accused the Mayor of adopting dictatorial ways.

Congress members entered the hall and began raising slogans. They were angered by the Mayor’s orders to throw them out. They rushed to the well and began shouting slogans loudly.

BJP members, on the other hand, began asking the corporation commissioner that the protestors needed to be thrown out of the meeting if the corporation were to conduct meetings peacefully. The corporation commissioner asked the marshals to escort all protestors, including some women members, out of the hall.

Mr. Rajarao said that the drinking water supply in twin cities, other than wards under the 24 x 7 supply scheme, has been completely disrupted. Members adopted a resolution saying that water will be supplied once every five days in Hubballi Dharwad. But several wards are getting water only once in 10-12 days.

Yaligar said that Larsen & Toubro, which has taken over the project to provide drinking water, has failed miserably. “They have appointed inexperienced persons who do not have any technical knowledge of water distribution. The people of the city are suffering,” he said.

He also took objection to the government ending the contracts of all 358 KUWS&DB watermen of the outsourcing agency. He demanded that they be reinstated and given the responsibility of maintaining water supply. “They are on strike for over a month. They need to be reappointed,” he said.

“We are paying ₹250 crore per year to Larsen & Toubro. That is for what? For such ineffective functioning?” he said.

He said that water supply is a fundamental duty of the urban local body and should not be privatised. He said that people will suffer great inconvenience in summer due to the erratic water supply. “The private company is not even properly doing leakage repairs. Its officers are negligent about public grievances,” he said.

After they came out, Congress members said they will stage protests in front of the HDMC office in Hubballi from Wednesday till their demands are met.