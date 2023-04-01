ADVERTISEMENT

Congress meeting turns into battlefield

April 01, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A few workers of the Congress in Chikkamagaluru came to blows at a meeting in the city on Saturday over the selection of candidate for the Chikkamgaluru Assembly seat. 

The entry of former BJP leader Thammaiah into the Congress has left the workers divided. While a few wanted the party to give him the ticket, others demanded that the native workers of the party be given an opportunity. Both factions entered into a heated argument that led to a fight among them.

Thammaiah, who was earlier a close confidant of former Minister and BJP national general secretary C.T.Ravi, is one of the contenders for the Congress ticket. A group of party workers is opposing him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US