Congress meeting turns into battlefield

April 01, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Hassan

A few workers of the Congress in Chikkamagaluru came to blows at a meeting in the city on Saturday over the selection of candidate for the Chikkamgaluru Assembly seat.

The entry of former BJP leader Thammaiah into the Congress has left the workers divided. While a few wanted the party to give him the ticket, others demanded that the native workers of the party be given an opportunity. Both factions entered into a heated argument that led to a fight among them.

Thammaiah, who was earlier a close confidant of former Minister and BJP national general secretary C.T.Ravi, is one of the contenders for the Congress ticket. A group of party workers is opposing him.