Congress may release names of half of its candidates by month-end

February 06, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress is likely to announce the names of half of its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections by the last week of this month, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Gokak on Monday.

He was speaking to journalists after the induction of some BJP workers into the Congress in his home office.

“We started preparing for the Assembly polls a year ago. We have started four-five programmes at the all-India level and also in the State. They include bigger programmes such as Bharat Jodo Yatra and Praja Dhwani to bus rallies and district and taluk level programmes. They will all help us achieve our goal of taking the Congress towards a majority,” he said.

To a query, he said that he is not bothered about criticism of the party or its leaders by the BJP or other parties.

