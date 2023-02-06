HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress may release names of half of its candidates by month-end

February 06, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress is likely to announce the names of half of its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections by the last week of this month, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said in Gokak on Monday.

He was speaking to journalists after the induction of some BJP workers into the Congress in his home office.

“We started preparing for the Assembly polls a year ago. We have started four-five programmes at the all-India level and also in the State. They include bigger programmes such as Bharat Jodo Yatra and Praja Dhwani to bus rallies and district and taluk level programmes. They will all help us achieve our goal of taking the Congress towards a majority,” he said.

To a query, he said that he is not bothered about criticism of the party or its leaders by the BJP or other parties.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.