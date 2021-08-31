Congress manifesto is full of lies, says Sriramulu

KALABURAGI

31 August 2021 20:08 IST

The Congress manifesto for the elections to the urban local bodies is utterly fake and full of lies, while the BJP has upheld the sanctity of the manifesto with a roadmap for development, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu has said.

Speaking to media persons before participating in a party campaign for the Kalaburagi City Corporation elections, Mr. Sriramalu said that the Congress in its manifesto during the previous elections promised various development programs but failed to honour even a single commitment. While most of the promises made by the BJP in its poll manifesto are fulfilled, Mr. Sriramalu added.

He said that the BJP will emerge as a winner in all three, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, municipal corporation elections.

