Karnataka

Congress manifesto is full of lies, says Sriramulu

The Congress manifesto for the elections to the urban local bodies is utterly fake and full of lies, while the BJP has upheld the sanctity of the manifesto with a roadmap for development, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu has said.

Speaking to media persons before participating in a party campaign for the Kalaburagi City Corporation elections, Mr. Sriramalu said that the Congress in its manifesto during the previous elections promised various development programs but failed to honour even a single commitment. While most of the promises made by the BJP in its poll manifesto are fulfilled, Mr. Sriramalu added.

He said that the BJP will emerge as a winner in all three, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi, municipal corporation elections.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 8:09:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/congress-manifesto-is-full-of-lies-says-sriramulu/article36206482.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY