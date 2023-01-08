Congress makes 10 declarations for SC/ST welfare

January 08, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the BJP government was misleading the public over the enhancement of reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State, the Congress on Sunday urged the government to accept the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission report in total and bring the enhanced reservation legislation under Schedule 9 of the Indian Constitution before January 30.

The Congress also promised to table the Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation among the SC communities in the first Assembly session, if voted to power.

“Though Nagmohan Das Commission report was submitted in July 2020, the BJP government deliberately and maliciously sat over the report for three years and neither the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai nor the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government showed any interest to enhance reservation. However, now the State government has enacted a law only to enhance the reservation but not to include the same in the 9th Schedule, which is nothing but misleading the public for the furtherance of prospects of their party,” said the Congress’s declaration made during the SC/ST Aikyatha Samavesha at Chitradurga.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP government enhanced reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 2% to 7%, in its bid to woo the communities. In response, the Congress has made 10 declarations during the convention on its programmes to SC/ST communities.

On the Justice Sadashiva Commission report, it said: “After obtaining the views of both the Houses, we will recommend to the Union government to provide reservation to all sections of the SC category to ensure social justice by protecting the interest of all sections of the SC category,” the declaration, read out by former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, said.

Urging the community to remain united, AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge said: “No one will bother if you are divided. Attempts would be made to divide and rule like the British did. Reservation has been provided through Constitution and it is important to protect the Constitution, democracy and your welfare. Is it not important to protect reservation that was brought in after deliberations between B.R. Ambedkar and Gandhiji?” While SC/ST benefitted from 50% reservation in employment in public sector undertakings, it is now being prevented through privatisation of PSUs.”

He said: “Mr. Modi promised 2 crore jobs every year and by now 18 crore jobs should have been given. Has anyone asked about it? He had promised to double farmers’ income. Has it increased?”

The Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the BJP never believed in social equality and did not respect or commit to the Constitution. “Why did BJP oppose reservation though it said it was in favour of social justice? BJP does not work for welfare of backward classes, minorities, farmers and women.”

Committing to implementation of 10 declarations, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said BJP is misleading public on reservation issues and is using emotional issues for furthering its politics. Other leaders including AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad questioned the commitment of BJP to the welfare of SC/STs, and accused BJP of attempting to change the Constitution.