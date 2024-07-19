GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress lodges complaint against ‘RTI activists’

They are accused of denigrating Siddaramaiah on MUDA issue

Published - July 19, 2024 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Congress leaders lodging a police complaint in Mysuru on Friday.

The Congress leaders lodging a police complaint in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Mysuru District Congress Committee on Friday lodged a police complaint against ‘‘RTI activists’‘ Gangaraju and Snehamahi Krishna accusing them of levelling ‘’baseless allegations’’ against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the MUDA issue.

The Congress leaders led by its president Vijaykumar and KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman submitted a complaint to Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

The complaint said that though a judicial commission headed by a retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka had been appointed to probe the alleged irregularities in site allotment by MUDA, the two ‘‘activists’‘ were levelling baseless allegations through media and criticising Mr. Siddaramaiah without furnishing evidence.  

The complaint copy said that in case the RTI activists have documents to back their claim, it should be produced before the judicial commission probing the issue.

 The Congress said such allegations cast aspersions on the Chief Minister and his family members and besmirched their reputation. Alleging that the RTI activists were working hand-in-glove with the BJP and the JD(S), the Congress urged the police to take action against the two.

The complaint said the RTI activists were trying to instigate the party workers who had expressed their indignation and ire over such remarks against Mr. Siddaramaiah and hence, wanted the police to initiate action against them.

