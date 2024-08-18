Congress likely to take out padayatra in Mysuru on August 19

Even as protests continued in different parts of Mysuru on Sunday, August 18, against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam, the Congress is planning to take out a padayatra in the city on Monday, August 19.

The padayatra from Gandhi Square to the new Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday is part of the party’s agitation for “Governor Hatao Karnataka Bachao”.

President of Mysuru City Congress Committee R. Murthy and president of Mysuru District Congress Committee B.J. Vijaykumar said the padayatra had been organised to denounce Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s “conspiracy” against Mr. Siddaramaiah who is the Chief Minister of the State government formed with a clear mandate by the people. The Congress leaders accused the Governor of acting at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre.

Meeting held

A meeting to discuss Monday’s protest against the Governor’s action held at the Congress office in Mysuru on Sunday resolved to issue directions to the participants to maintain peace during the padayatra.

The Congress leaders attending the meeting expressed themselves against burning tyres or allowing any trouble during the event as the State government is run by their own party.

The party leaders, however, planned to mobilise a large number of people for the protest demonstration on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Harish Gowda, Chamaraja MLA, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, besides Mr. Murthy and Mr. Vijaykumar.

Protests continue

Meanwhile, protests against the Governor’s decision to sanction prosecution against Mr. Siddaramaiah continued in different parts of Mysuru district, which is also the Chief Minister’s home district, on Sunday.

M.K. Somashekar, former MLA, led a group of protestors, who staged a road blockade near APMC circle in Mysuru on Sunday. The protestors, who shouted slogans against the Governor, also set fire to tyres to display their anger.

Protestors, who gathered near Tandavapura near Mysuru, even blocked the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway, affecting movement of traffic for some time.

Similarly, a protest was held at Tagadur village in Nanjangud taluk, where the protestors defaced a portrait of the Governor. The protestors shouted slogans against BJP and the Governor.

Mahila Congress

Mahila Congress workers led by vice-president of the State government’s Guarantee Implementation Committee Pushpa Amarnath gathered in front of the Congress office on Sunday and held a demonstration against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for sanctioning the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.