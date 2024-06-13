Congress likely to stop guarantee schemes, claims Jagadish Shettar

The Congress government is most likely to stop the guarantee schemes, owing to its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, said BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who won the polls from Belagavi, on Thursday.

“Owing to their bad experience in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leaders have started blaming the guarantees and are carrying out a campaign against them. Most Congress leaders will force Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to stop all guarantee schemes. I am sure of it,” he told reporters.

“The Congress leaders thought that they will easily win these polls owing to the guarantee schemes. They forgot that these are the Lok Sabha polls which are fought on national issues like nationalism, security, and patriotism. This made the Congress become over confident. The people of this country have shown that they think differently for the LS elections. The people have given a reality check to the Congress,” Mr. Shettar said.

