ADVERTISEMENT

Congress likely to stop guarantee schemes, claims Jagadish Shettar

Published - June 13, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress government is most likely to stop the guarantee schemes, owing to its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, said BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who won the polls from Belagavi, on Thursday.

“Owing to their bad experience in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leaders have started blaming the guarantees and are carrying out a campaign against them. Most Congress leaders will force Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to stop all guarantee schemes. I am sure of it,” he told reporters.

“The Congress leaders thought that they will easily win these polls owing to the guarantee schemes. They forgot that these are the Lok Sabha polls which are fought on national issues like nationalism, security, and patriotism. This made the Congress become over confident. The people of this country have shown that they think differently for the LS elections. The people have given a reality check to the Congress,” Mr. Shettar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US