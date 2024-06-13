GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress likely to stop guarantee schemes, claims Jagadish Shettar

Published - June 13, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress government is most likely to stop the guarantee schemes, owing to its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, said BJP leader Jagadish Shettar, who won the polls from Belagavi, on Thursday.

“Owing to their bad experience in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress leaders have started blaming the guarantees and are carrying out a campaign against them. Most Congress leaders will force Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to stop all guarantee schemes. I am sure of it,” he told reporters.

“The Congress leaders thought that they will easily win these polls owing to the guarantee schemes. They forgot that these are the Lok Sabha polls which are fought on national issues like nationalism, security, and patriotism. This made the Congress become over confident. The people of this country have shown that they think differently for the LS elections. The people have given a reality check to the Congress,” Mr. Shettar said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.