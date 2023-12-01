Congress likely to shift Telangana MLAs to Bengaluru in case of hung Assembly

December 01, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Even though the exit polls have predicted that the Congress will register a victory in the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, the party has proposed a plan to shift its newly elected legislators to Bengaluru as a precautionary measure to prevent poaching in case of the fractured mandate.

The Assembly poll results will be declared on Sunday.

Sources in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said that the KPCC headed by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has prepared a tentative plan to shift all the party MLAs to a private resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in case no party secures a majority in the Telangana Assembly.

Sources said the party leaders had already informed the authorities at the resort to make arrangements. However, the sources maintained that the MLAs would not be shifted to the resort in case the party secured a comfortable majority. The magic figured required to form the government is 60 in the 119-member Assembly.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar, Ministers, legislators, and leaders of Karnataka were intensively involved in the election campaign to the Telangana Assembly. The elections were held on Thursday.

Mr. Shivakumar had played a major role in shifting MLAs of Gujarat to a private resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru in 2017 and ensured the victory of Ahmed Patel in the elections to the Rajya Sabha.