Congress likely to face rebellion in some seats

April 07, 2023

It seems Congress will face unrest and possibly rebellion in four seats for which the candidates were announced in the second list released on Thursday.

The biggest problem seems to be in Kittur where Congress has denied the ticket to D.B. Inamdar, veteran Congress leader, owing to his ill health. It chose his far relative Babasaheb Patil, who had rebelled against Mr. Indamar and fought as an Independent in the 2018 elections.

Mr. Inamdar’s son Vikram and daughter-in-law Lakshmi Patil Inamdar are upset with the development. Ms. Lakshmi Inamdar told journalists in Belagavi on Friday that she and her followers had decided to move away from the Congress. “My followers are asking me to contest as an Independent against Babasaheb Patil. I am yet to make up my mind,’‘ she said. D.B. Inamdar, who is suffering from liver and lung ailments, is admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. His condition is said to be critical.

She addressed her followers in the Inamdar’s ancestral mansion in Neginal village near Kittur on Thursday. She said that the Congress had been blind to the contribution of D.B. Inamdar and his father B.D. Inamdar to the party for over a century. “Party leaders have chosen Mr. Babasaheb Patil who is a recent entrant to the party. What is more, he rebelled against us and defeated the Congress in the 2018 polls. That is unfortunate,’‘ she said.

In Gokak, the Congress faces rebellion from Ashok Pujari, who had quit the JD(S) to join the Congress two years ago. He maintains that Congress leaders had promised him ticket before inviting him to the party. He said he would hold a meeting of followers to decide his future course of action. Mahantesh Kadadi, a Gokak based doctor walked away with the Congress ticket, disappointing Mr. Pujari’s followers. Mr Kadadi is a Panchamasali Lingayat while Mr Pujari is a Veerashaiva Jangama. Mr Kadadi is the cousin of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi.

In Saundatti, Congress nominated Vishwas Vaidya, the lone Brahmin candidate in the district. This seems to have angered followers of Saurabh Chopra, whose father Anand Chopra was considered a loyalist of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Congress MLA. Anand Chopra had fought the last elections unsuccessfully as an independent. The Vaidya family is considered close to Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president. Saurabh Chopra has said he would announce his decision in a few days.

In Nippani, Congress high command chose Maratha leader Kakasaheb Patil over Uttam Patil, a senior cooperative sector leader from the Jain community. Uttam Patil’s followers claim that some Congress leaders had poached him from the BJP, with the promise of a ticket. Uttam Patil was considered a follower of Ramesh Jarkiholi before the Gokak strongman switched parties. He is yet to publicly react to the party’s decision.

Satish Jarkiholi, responded to the situation saying that differences of opinion were common in a democratic party and that the Congress would resolve all such issues by talking to workers and leaders on all sides.