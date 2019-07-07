Congress left with limited options

With an extremely “fluid” situation in the coalition arrangement, the Congress has limited options to keep the government afloat, what with 13 MLAs in all resigning.

It is said that a few more MLAs are likely to resign from the Assembly membership next week. Congress MLAs Sowmya Reddy, V. Muniyappa, Seemanth Patil, Anjali Nimbalkar, and K. Sudhakar, and JD(S) MLAs Satyanarayana, K. Srinivas Gowda and others are ready to switch sides if the BJP is ready to concede to their demands, sources claimed.

As the day unfolded... 10.30 a.m.: KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre visits senior leader Ramalinga Reddy amid speculation that he and his daughter Sowmya Reddy were set to resign. Meeting fails to convince Mr. Reddy to remain in the Congress

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre visits senior leader Ramalinga Reddy amid speculation that he and his daughter Sowmya Reddy were set to resign. Meeting fails to convince Mr. Reddy to remain in the Congress 11.45 a.m.: Eight coalition MLAs — five of the Congress and three of the JD(S) — led by A.H. Vishwanath reach the Speaker’s chamber in the Vidhana Soudha. Speaker is not in office

Eight coalition MLAs — five of the Congress and three of the JD(S) — led by A.H. Vishwanath reach the Speaker’s chamber in the Vidhana Soudha. Speaker is not in office 1 p.m.: Five more Congress MLAs, led by Ramalinga Reddy, join the eight MLAs in the Speaker’s chamber. Ramalinga Reddy tells the media he would be resigning as MLA

2 p.m.: Congress strongman D.K. Shivakumar reaches the Speaker’s chamber and attempts to convince the rebel MLAs to desist from resigning. He tears up the resignation letter of Munirathna, his close associate. However, 11 MLAs submit their resignation letters

2.45 p.m.: Four rebel MLAs — Ramalinga Reddy, Munirathna, S.T. Somashekhar and Byrathi Basavaraj — leave the Vidhana Soudha with Shivakumar in his car. Somashekhar tells the media a meeting will be held at Shivakumar’s residence soon. Remaining eight rebel MLAs reach the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor

4.15 p.m.: Munirathna goes back to the Speaker’s chamber and tenders his resignation letter

5 p.m.: Munirathna and two other Congress MLAs who went with Shivakumar join the rebel MLAs at the Raj Bhavan. Eleven rebel MLAs speak to the media outside the Raj Bhavan in a show of strength

6 p.m.: Ten rebel MLAs move towards HAL airport in a bus and fly to Mumbai in two flights

According to sources in the Congress, All India Congress Committee’s Karnataka in charge K.C. Venugopal, who visited the State capital on Saturday to resolve the impasse, left the city disappointed.

The Congress was initially hopeful of senior MLAs such as Ramalinga Reddy and Byrathi Basavaraj, returning to the partyfold, but that did not work. Cancelling all his scheduled programmes on Saturday, Minister for Water Resources D.K. Shivakumar held several meetings with senior party leaders. He, however, failed to persuade them. Sources said the party now had little hope with regard to survival of the coalition government headed by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The party has kept open its option of reshuffling the Cabinet. But that option has limited relevance now since there are too many aspirants for ministerial posts. Given the number of the Congress and JD(S) MLAs, sources said the Congress might opt for dissolution of the Assembly.

Congress sources said the genesis of the crisis was sidelining MLA for Gokak Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mr. Reddy and their followers. The alleged rift between Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Jarkiholi on issues related to administration in Belagavi district caused resentment in the Congress. Induction of two Independents into the Cabinet too has not gone down well with senior Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah maintained there was no threat to the government, as the Speaker had not accepted the resignations yet. The government, however, would be reduced to minority if a few more MLAs resign from the Assembly next week.

The BJP has plans to embarrass the government by asking Mr. Kumaraswamy to prove majority in the House during the extended session of the State legislature. The fate of the government now depends on the Speaker, sources added.

MLAs who have tendered their resignations

Congress

Ramalinga Reddy, 66: BTM Layout, Bengaluru: A seven-time MLA from Bengaluru, he had complained that senior leaders like him had been sidelined for the past one year. He is a four-time Minister and an important leader of the city.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, 58: Gokak, Belagavi: A prominent leader from the politically influential Jarkiholi family, he has won from the Gokak constituency five times. He had led a team of rebel MLAs to Mumbai in January.

Byrathi Basavaraj, 54: K.R. Puram, Bengaluru: He started out as a BBMP councillor and became an MLA in 2013. A two-time Congress MLA for K.R. Puram, he was known as a close associate of Siddaramaiah.

Munirathna, 55: R.R. Nagar, Bengaluru: A Kannada film producer, he started off as a BBMP councillor and became an MLA in 2013. A two-time Congress MLA, he was known to be close to Mr. Siddaramaiah.

S.T. Somashekhar, 60: Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru: A two-time MLA for Yeshwanthpur and a close associate of Mr. Siddaramaiah, he was nominated as BDA Chairman recently after he couldn’t make it to the Ministry.

Shivaram Hebbar, 61: Yellapur, Uttara Kannada: A two-time MLA for Yellapur, he had repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over not being made a Minister. He was one of the MLAs the BJP tried to woo in May 2018.

Pratapgouda Patil, 63: Maski, Raichur: He became MLA for Maski in 2008 on a BJP ticket. He shifted to Congress and retained the seat in 2013 and 2018. He was one of the three Congress MLAs who was expected to jump to BJP in 2018, but did not.

Mahesh Kumathalli, 56: Athani, Belagavi: A first-time legislator and a close associate of the former Minister Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi, he was part of the group of rebel MLAs that had been to Mumbai in January 2019.

B.C. Patil, 62: Hirekerur, Haveri: A former policeman-turned actor, he is a three-time MLA: once from JD(S) and twice from Congress. The BJP tried to woo him after the 2018 Assembly results when B.S. Yeddyurappa was Chief Minister.

B.S. Anand Singh, 53: Vijayanagar, Ballari: A three-time MLA, he started his career with BJP. He has over 15 illegal mining cases pending with Lokayukta and CBI. He defected to the Congress in 2018 and won the seat.

Janata Dal (Secular)

A.H. Vishwanath, 70: Hunsur, Mysuru: A long-time Congressman, he was initiated into politics by D. Devaraj Urs in 1978. A four-time MLA and one-time MP for Mysuru, he was once a close associate of Siddaramaiah and a bitter critic of H.D. Deve Gowda. He surprised many when he quit the Congress and joined the JD(S) in 2017. He won from Hunsur in 2018.

K.C. Narayana Gowda, 57: K.R. Pet, Mandya: A two-time MLA from JD(S). He was part of the group of rebel MLAs that had been to Mumbai in January 2019.

K. Gopalaiah, 58: Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru: A two-time MLA from JD (S), he was known to be a close associate of Mr. Deve Gowda. Though he rebelled against the JD(S) in 2017 along with seven other party MLAs, who went on to join Congress, he backed out at the last minute to remain in JD(S).