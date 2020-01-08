Congress, Left criticised for ‘provoking Muslims’

Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Mutalik has come down heavily on the Congress and the Left parties for provoking Muslims against CAA and NRC and creating a law and order problem in the country.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Mutalik said that both of them have spread lies to gain political mileage even though they were aware of the fact that CAA would not do any harm to Muslims.

He said that the Congress has been using Muslims as its vote bank and has never come out with any constructive measures for their [Muslim] amelioration. Now also, it is playing politics to safeguard its vote bank.

He said that the Union government should not budge to its gimmicks. Mahatma Gandhi had said that Hindus fleeing neighbouring Muslim countries should be given Indian citizenship. Nehru and Indira Gandhi too granted citizenship to several Hindus who came to India from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

During the liberation of Bangladesh, nearly 3,000 Bangladeshi Hindus who fled their country came to Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district and are still living there. Today their population has grown to 30,000 but they do not have citizenship and hence, are deprived of various facilities. This CAA is to help such refugees get shelter in India by granting them citizenship. By opposing this move of the Centre, the Congress and Left parties have betrayed Hindus, he said.

Mr. Mutalik also lashed out at the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for opposing CAA. “Mr. Kumaraswamy himself had admitted that there are more than 50,000 illegal Bangladeshis in Bengaluru and had suggested that the Siddaramaiah government identify them and send them to detention camps. Now, for political gains, Mr. Kumaraswamy is opposing CAA which speaks of his dual standards.

To educate people on CAA and NRC, the Sri Ram Sene will hold awareness programmes involving seers, intellectuals, writers and celebrities in 100 places and also conduct a signature campaign, he said.

The Union Government should shut down Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for two years to throw out mischief-makers and extremists as suggested by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. However, the Sene opposes the assault on students and professors at JNU and seeks a detailed investigation into the incident.