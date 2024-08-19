Congress leaders, workers hold protests against Governor across Karnataka

The Congress leaders and party workers held protests and rallies across Karnataka against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged illegalities in allotment of sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in lieu of her land being taken over for making housing sites.

The protesters carried placards and raised slogan against the the BJP, Central government, and the Governor. Effigies were burnt in some places. At district headquarters, they submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioners urging President Droupadi Murmu to immediately intervene and direct the Governor to withdraw the sanction for prosecution of the Chief Minister.

At Freedom Park

At Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar questioned Mr. Gehlot as to why no action was initiated against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and others in spite of the Lokayukta seeking permission to prosecute him. Several Ministers, including Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao, K.J. George, Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre, Zameer Ahmed Khan, and others participated.

Alleging a conspiracy to destabilise the government, Mr. Shivakumar said: “We will tell the people of the State about the conspiracy in the days to come. The BJP conducted ‘Operation Lotus’ some time back by purchasing 17 MLAs. The BJP tried this time too but could not do it.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s home district Mysuru witnessed a large turnout for the protest at Gandhi Square, where the party leaders addressed the gathering. Later, the party workers and his supporters marched through the streets of the city in a mammoth padayatra to the new Deputy Commissioner’s office in Siddharthanagar.

The district units of the Congress in Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka took out protest marches and staged demonstrations. At Hubballi, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil termed the development as a conspiracy by the BJP.

Tense moments in Mangaluru

In Mangaluru, a 60-year-old woman was injured and some vehicles were damaged in stone pelting when the Congress workers were protesting and the situation turned violent at Lalbagh.

Two Congress workers suffered minor burn injuries in Bagalkot when they tried to set fire to tyres during a protest against the Governor. Dyamappa Magi of Nagaral village suffered burns on his face and shoulders when he tried to set an old tyre on fire. Another worker Hanumant Girisagar sustained minor burns.