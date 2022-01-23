Congress leaders wary of Siddaramaiah’s offensive against HDK

Siddaramaiah told to restrain himself

Wary of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah incurring the wrath of the Vokkaliga community with his offensive against former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Congress leaders have advised him to restrain himself and instead allow the Vokkaliga leaders in the party to respond to any provocation from the JD(S) leader.

Amid the ongoing war of words between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Lakshmana told reporters in Mysuru on Sunday that Mr. Siddaramaiah has been advised against reacting to provocative words from Mr. Kumaraswamy. “A strong response is necessary to the attacks mounted on Mr. Siddaramaiah, but other Vokkaliga leaders in the party should react. We have asked Mr. Siddaramaiah not to react. It is the responsibility of other leaders to react,” he said.

A similar political strategy will be adopted by the Congress when it comes to responding to political charges against any of its leader. Responses to charges from political adversaries against their leaders will be made by leaders belonging to the same community, he said.