Congress leaders visiting Bharat Jodo Yatra route in State

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 21:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

KPCC president D. K Shivakumar playing volleyball when he visited Badanavalu village of Nanjangud Taluk in Mysuru district for the preparation for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A team of senior Congress leaders including All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar arrived in Mysuru on Monday to inspect arrangements for party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The team, which also comprised Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad and KPCC Working President R Dhruvanarayan, visited Gundlupet from where the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra will be flagged off as well as Badanavalu in Nanjangud taluk, which will be visited by Mr Gandhi on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanthi. The team will also visit Nagamangala and Ballari among other places, Mr Shivakumar said..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app