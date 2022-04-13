Congress leaders visit contractor’s house

A video grab of the meeting of Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah with family members of Santosh Patil in Belagavi on Wednesday.

A team of senior Congress leaders visited the house of Santosh K. Patil and met his family members on Wednesday.

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar were among those who visited the family.

They spoke to Jayashree Patil, who said that her husband had pledged her gold jewellery to raise part of the loans taken to build roads in Hindalaga panchayat limits. “My son is just two years old. He keeps showing me pictures of his father and asking me where is he. What answer should I give him?’’ she said. Santosh Patil’s mother too was present.

Congress leaders promised to back the family and help in their fight for justice.