Congress leaders urge MPs to vote for Margaret Alva

The ruling NDA has fielded Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Governor of West Bengal

In this April 2, 2019 file photo, Congress leader Margaret Alva. Alva was nominated as the candidate by the combined opposition parties for the vice-presidential elections, on July 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ruling NDA has fielded Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Governor of West Bengal

Former Congress Ministers Motamma and Rani Sathish have urged the MPs to vote for Margaret Alva who is the candidate of the Opposition parties in election to the Vice-President’s post.

The ruling NDA has fielded Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Governor of West Bengal, as its candidate.

Ms. Motamma and Ms. Sathish said the Modi government could have ensured a unanimous election of Ms. Alva. They appealed to the MPs to exercise the votes in favor of Ms. Alva, former Union Minister, in the election. Polling will be held on August 6.