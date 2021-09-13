Congress leaders travel to Vidhana Soudha in bullock cart

Highlight failure of BJP to control rise in prices of petrol and diesel

As Karnataka's legislature session began on September 13, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders took a bullock cart to Vidhana Soudha as a mark of protest against BJP government's failure to control the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters that the BJP was ‘lying’ about the cause of rise in fuel prices, blaming it on crude oil prices in the international market. He said the party would raise the issue in the session as well.

Congress MLAs head to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru for the legislature session of the Karnataka Assembly, that began on September 13, 2021, on bullock carts to highlight the rise in prices of petrol and diesel. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The BJP dismissed the protest as a ‘gimmick’. Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa said Congress is bound to sit in the Opposition next term too.