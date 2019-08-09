Congress leaders tell cadre to join rescuers

Setting aside differences with the ruling BJP government, the Opposition Congress has not only formed one team each for rain-battered Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions, but also told its party workers to pitch in with rescue teams to shift people residing in low-lying areas affected by floods to relief centres.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao told the cadre to rush to villages/places affected by floods and actively involve themselves in the rescue operations. The MLAs of the region have also posted videos calling all officials and party workers to work towards rescuing the people affected by rains.

A six-member team, headed by senior leader H.K. Patil plan to tour districts in Belagavi division and inspect relief centres established by the district and taluk administration. A seven-member team, headed by KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, will tour the Kalaburagi division and monitor the relief work being done there. Both teams will undertake tours from Friday for two days. “Its our responsibility to help people who are in difficulty due to floods,” Mr. Rao tweeted.

The State Congress has also urged the Centre to respond to the grievances of families in flood-hit regions by releasing adequate funds. The KPCC has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the situation in Karnataka as a national calamity and has sought special grant of ₹5,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who is representing the Belagavi Rural Assembly constituency, posted a video appealing to the district and other tiers of administration to work in tandem to shift people to relief centres.