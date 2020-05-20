Karnataka

Congress leaders stage protest

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, along with Congress workers, staging a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, along with Congress workers, staging a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The State Congress leaders on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the State Secretariat premises here opposing changes in the Agricultural Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) Act.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar, and legislators participated in the protest and opposed amendments to the APMC Act brought by the BJP government through the ordinance. They also opposed the government’s plan to postpone gram panchayat polls and reform in labour laws.

Wearing masks, the Congress leaders raised slogans against the BJP government and criticised the changed in the APMC Act. They claimed the amended Act would benefit only rich farmers and a chain of supermarkets involved in trading farm commodities.

