Congress leaders stage protest; seek ₹5,000 crore flood relief from Centre

Congress leaders on Thursday staged a daylong protest here against the BJP government’s alleged failure to take up flood-relief and drought-relief measures and to demand that the Centre declare flood havoc in the State as a “national calamity”.

After ending the protest, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Vajubhai R. Vala with an appeal for flood relief package to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the letter to Mr. Modi, the Congress urged the Union government to declare Karnataka floods as a national disaster and grant ₹5,000 crore as an interim relief.

It also urged the Prime Minister to conduct an aerial survey of the food-hit areas of the State. With many taluks in Kolar, Chickballapur, Ramanagaram, and Bengaluru Rural districts facing deficient rainfall, the Congress demanded special grants for drought-affected areas of the State.

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao, and senior leader H.K. Patil participated in the protest.

Alleging that the BJP-led Union government had not released even a single rupee for flood relief, the Congress also demanded that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa convene an all-party meeting in the State and lead a delegation to the Prime Minister to seek a special package from the Centre.

The memorandum comprised reports compiled by Congress leaders who toured the flood-affected areas. If their demands are not met even after the petition to the Governor, Congress leaders plan to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to highlight the Union and State government’s “apathy” towards flood victims of Karnataka.

Floods have damaged public and private properties in 103 taluks in 23 districts of the State. The BJP government has decided to take a ministerial delegation to the Centre after assessing the total damage owing to floods. At present, damage has been estimated at ₹32,000 crore.